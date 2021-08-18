Gov. Evers announces $50 million for Wisconsin farmers, agriculture industry

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a farmer harvests crops near Sinsinawa Mound in Wisconsin. A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday, April 29, 2021, alleging they can’t participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they’re white. The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 stimulus plan provides $4 billion to forgive loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that an additional $50 million in direct payments will be handed out to help support agricultural producers.

According to officials, the payments will be given through a new round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. In 2020, Evers distributed $50 million in direct aid to farmers and in total, he has set aside over $100 million to help support Wisconsin’s farmers and agricultural industries.

“There’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges—challenges many of them are still grappling with,” said Gov. Evers.

The first installment of the Farm Support Program was announced back in May 2020. Recipients of the payments received up to $3,500.

“Our team understands the importance of getting help where it is needed in our agricultural communities,” says Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

Applications will reportedly open later this year after the fall harvest to help ensure enough time for farmers to learn about the program and apply. The 2021 program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.