Gov. Evers announces estimated $256.4 million in tax relief for Wisconsin taxpayers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Evers says that in the wake of two school shootings at separate Wisconsin high schools the “state has to step up and help” school districts provide more mental health services for students. Evers spoke about his hope to work with Republicans to secure more funding. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer )

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced an estimated $256.4 million in tax relief for Wisconsin taxpayers as a result of the additional revenue collected by the Department of Revenue (DOR) from out-of-state retailers and marketplace providers.

“It is important we are able to provide this much-needed tax relief for Wisconsinites, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Governor Evers.

The Office of the Governor announced on Tuesday that the sales and use taxes from out-of-state retailers and marketplace providers resulted in more than $250 million in tax relief targeted toward lower and middle-income taxpayers.

The amount is reported to be more than three times the $77.4 million in tax relief provided in 2019.

“We are pleased the department could collect these funds from more than 9,000 remote sellers, which is up from 5,000 remote sellers previously,” shared DOR Secretary Peter Barca. “I am pleased to see that the changes we made in the Marketplace legislation are delivering the most relief to those who most need it.”

Latest Stories