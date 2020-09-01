Gov. Evers announces funding for Kenosha businesses damaged during protests

Volunteers paint murals on boarded-up businesses in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at an “Uptown Revival.” The event was meant to gather donations for Kenosha residents and help businesses hurt by violent protests that sparked fires across the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has announced businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha during recent protests will be eligible for loans to help cover repair costs.

According to a release, Governor Tony Evers, along with Sen. Bob Wirch, Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, affected businesses are eligible for up to $20,00 each in no-interest loans.

“These funds will provide immediate aid to the businesses that suffered losses over the past week and serve as a first step toward rebuilding and healing the divisions that have caused so much fear, pain, and devastation,” said Gov. Evers “The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united. We are prepared to be right there with them every step of the way as we rebuild the physical damage and address the critical issues of equity and justice in our communities and state.”

The WEDC has allocated up to $1 million in funding for the Disaster Recovery Microloan (DRM) Program to assist these businesses. The loans can be used for the procurement of cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses, temporary space, payroll, and repair and reconstruction work.

In late August, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency in Kenosha following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans. Affected businesses should contact the KABA directly to access loans and contact WEDC for information regarding other assistance.

President Donald Trump, while visiting Kenosha on Tuesday, announced $41 million in grant awards to “address a surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest” in Wisconsin and local municipalities within the state.

