Gov. Evers announces grants for veteran entrepreneurs

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers announced more than $400,000 in grants for veteran entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.

The money will go to community organizations and Fox Valley Technical College that provide entrepreneurship training and other aid to local veterans.

“This grant really helps us support them through training, connection, and upon successful completion of the program, veterans receive $2,500 in seed capital to help them launch or grow their business,” says Amy Pietsch, Director of Venture Center at FVTC.

Since 2016, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has provided more than $1 million in funding to organizations helping veteran entrepreneurs.