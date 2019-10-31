Gov. Evers announces new Winnebago County Coroner

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Cheryl Brehmer as the new Winnebago County Coroner.

The decision came after longtime coroner Barry Busby resigned in August. Busby now faces multiple misconduct violations.

Brehmer is a Winnebago County native and has worked in the office since 2012. She has investigated over 1,000 on-scene deaths.

In the meantime, the county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee will discuss a proposal to replace the position of coroner with a medical examiner, which would not be an elected official.