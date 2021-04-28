Gov. Evers announces over $21 million to help Wisconsinites pay overdue utility bills

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV) – More than 36,000 qualifying utility customers across Wisconsin will receive help with covering overdue utility bills.

Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), and the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced more than $21 million to help cover overdue utility bills through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” says Gov. Evers.

The more than $21 million for WHEAP to fund this initiative comes from Wisconsin’s federal FY21 allocation for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to officials.

“I’m pleased that DOA in partnership with the governor could help alleviate this burden for so many families that are dealing with so much right now,” says Joel Brennan, DOA Secretary.

To help eligible households that were impacted by the pandemic, the debt on accounts, as of April 9, was paid off based on information provided by utility customers. Eligible households did not need to apply to receive this assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

