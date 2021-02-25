Gov. Evers announces over $322 million in funding for rental assistance program

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV) – More than $322 million in funding was announced by Gov. Tony Evers to help support Wisconsinites with financial rental assistance.

Officials say the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides direct financial assistance for rent, utility, home energy costs and wraparound services for those who are eligible.

“I’m proud of the efforts we’ve made through the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program to get folks the help they need so they don’t have to worry about losing the roofs over their heads, and this program will build on that success,” said Gov. Evers.

The program is administreed by the Department of Administration (DOA).

Those that are eligible include:

Residents who demonstrate a risk of experiencing housing instability

Residents who have seen their income reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Residents who earn a household income at or below 80% of the county median income

Once approved, those who are eligible can receive up to 12 months of assistance. Payments for rent and utility are made directly to the landlord or utility provider on behalf of the tenant.

“Many families face the possibility of losing the roof over their heads or having their utilities shut off because of the effects of the pandemic,” says DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.

According to officials residents of Brown, Dane, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties and the cities of Madison and Milwaukee can apply directly to their local government’s rental assistance provider.