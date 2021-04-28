Gov. Evers appoints new Green Lake County District Attorney

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Gerise LaSpisa to serve as Green Lake County District Attorney.

According to officials, LaSpisa is the assistant district attorney in Green Lake County and has been a prosecutor for thirteen years. LaSpisa currently prosecutes crimes involving serious interpersonal violence.

Some of those crimes include:

Sexual assault

Domestic violence

Crimes against children

“Gerise LaSpisa is a great fit for the job. She is a skilled prosecutor who understands the trust that a community places in its district attorney. She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Green Lake County. With her wealth of experience and dedication to the job, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Green Lake County,” says Gov. Evers.

LaSpisa says she is honored to become Green Lake County’s district attorney.

“I am honored to become Green Lake County’s district attorney and will work hard to make sure that all victims are treated with dignity and respect and that in each case, justice is served,” says Ms. LaSpisa.

The previous district attorney for Green Lake County was Andrew Christenson. LaSpisa will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in Jan. 2025.