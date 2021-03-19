FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gov. Evers appoints new judge for Outagamie County Circuit Court

(WFRV) – Outagamie County Circuit Court will have a new judge after Gov. Tony Evers appointed Mark G. Schroeder to fill the vacant position.

According to officials, Schroeder will serve a term that ends on July 31, 2022. Schroeder is filling the vacant position that was created by Judge John Des Jardins retiring.

“Mark Schroeder is a highly respected and hardworking court commissioner. His deep understanding of the law and consistent, even-tempered approach to the courtroom will be an asset to the people of Outagamie County,” says Gov. Evers.

Schroeder has served as a family court commissioner since 2014.

In his position Schroeder presides over:

  • Child support
  • Child custody
  • Property division in divorce proceedings
  • Domestic abuse and harassment injunctions

According to officials he also served as an assistant corporation counsel with Outagamie County from 2011 to 2014, and as an assistant district attorney with the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for eight years.

As a prosecutor, Schroeder tried approximately 40 jury trials to verdict. He also worked in private practice.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Gov. Evers to serve the people of Outagamie County as a judge,” says Schroeder.

Schroeder is a resident of Appleton and he graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Law.

