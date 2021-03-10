Gov. Evers appoints successor for retired Fond du Lac County judge

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Paul Czisny was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacant position created by Judge Robert Writz’s retirement.

According to a release, Czisny currently runs his own law firm that focuses on criminal defense and representing parents in Children’s Court. Prior to that, he was a State Public Defender for over 20 years.

“Paul Czisny is a seasoned attorney with extensive knowledge of the criminal justice system. He will bring compassion, fairness, and a deep knowledge of the law to the bench,” says Gov. Evers.

Judge Wirtz was pleased with the decision to appoint Czisny.

“I am very pleased that the governor has appointed Paul Czisny as my successor. He’s eminently qualified and experienced, and I think he’ll do a very good job on the bench,” says Judge Wirtz.

Czisny lives in Fond du Lac and is reportedly involved in the community.

Some of his involvements in the community include:

Currently chairs the Fond du Lac County Board of Ethics

Is on the Fond du Lac County Board of Canvass

Previously volunteered with Broken Bread Food Pantry

Was a Hurricane Katrina volunteer for the American Red Cross.

“I am deeply honored that Gov. Evers has placed his confidence in me by appointing me Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge. The decisions made by judges have a profound impact upon those who appear in court, and upon their families,” says Czisny.

Czisny graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School.