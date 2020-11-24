FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gov. Evers appoints Tricia Walker to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced he will be appointing Tricia Walker to be the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

A press release says this appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Sharpe.

“Tricia Walker has dedicated her career to respecting the rule of law, treating everyone fairly, and upholding constitutional rights. She is deeply engaged in and committed to her community, and will serve the folks in Fond du Lac County well,” says Gov. Evers.

Officials say Walker has her own law firm where she represents clients in a wide variety of matters, including criminal defense, family law, guardianships, evictions, and estate planning.

She is a board member for Campbellsport Theater Board and Mahala’s Hope, a substance use recovery facility, and is a past board member for the Campbellsport Library.

In addition, officials say Walker donates her time as a volunteer attorney with the Fond du Lac Pro Se Legal Clinic, which provides legal advice to unrepresented people in family law disputes.

“I am honored that Governor Evers has chosen me to serve Fond du Lac County as a circuit court judge. I am profoundly aware that judges can permanently affect the direction of people’s lives and families. As a result, I am committed to serving as a fair and conscientious judge. I look forward to serving Fond du Lac County,” says Walker.

Furthermore, authorities say Walker is a graduate of Marquette Law School and the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. She will also be the third Asian-American to ever serve as a state court judge in Wisconsin.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em