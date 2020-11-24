Gov. Evers appoints Tricia Walker to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced he will be appointing Tricia Walker to be the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

A press release says this appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Sharpe.

“Tricia Walker has dedicated her career to respecting the rule of law, treating everyone fairly, and upholding constitutional rights. She is deeply engaged in and committed to her community, and will serve the folks in Fond du Lac County well,” says Gov. Evers.



Officials say Walker has her own law firm where she represents clients in a wide variety of matters, including criminal defense, family law, guardianships, evictions, and estate planning.

She is a board member for Campbellsport Theater Board and Mahala’s Hope, a substance use recovery facility, and is a past board member for the Campbellsport Library.

In addition, officials say Walker donates her time as a volunteer attorney with the Fond du Lac Pro Se Legal Clinic, which provides legal advice to unrepresented people in family law disputes.

“I am honored that Governor Evers has chosen me to serve Fond du Lac County as a circuit court judge. I am profoundly aware that judges can permanently affect the direction of people’s lives and families. As a result, I am committed to serving as a fair and conscientious judge. I look forward to serving Fond du Lac County,” says Walker.



Furthermore, authorities say Walker is a graduate of Marquette Law School and the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. She will also be the third Asian-American to ever serve as a state court judge in Wisconsin.