Gov. Evers approves $2.2M grant for improvements at Manitowoc harbor to support building, shipping of U.S. Navy cranes

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced a $2.2 million Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Manitowoc harbor to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy. New loadout and rail platforms will be constructed at the City Centre, LLC property to handle oversize, overweight cranes.

“These harbor improvements provide double benefits. The grant helps create new highly-skilled jobs in Wisconsin. It also helps contain transportation costs, making future manufacturing contracts even more attractive,” Governor Evers said. “This grant connects the dots between quality transportation infrastructure, the success of local businesses and building strong communities.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the improvements are needed to enable Konecranes and Broadwind Towers and Heavy Fabrication to manufacture enormous cranes for the U.S. Navy. Once manufactured, officials say those cranes must be tested and shipped fully assembled to the east coast.

The crans will be used to lift components of large naval vessels, according to WisDOT.

“Without these improvements to City Centre, these jobs would likely be lost to an out-of-state port,” said Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee. “This grant also continues the Manitowoc crane building tradition and is another great illustration of the value of transportation investments in Wisconsin’s ports.”

Earlier this year, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told WFRV Local 5 that this year looks to be even more promising with several projects in the works.

The City of Marinette will also receive a $29 million grant for Fincantieri Marinette Marine to construct dock walls, bulkheads, dredging, blasting, the waterfront infrastructure, vertical ship lift equipment, and other allowable costs to transition the shipyard to accommodate construction of larger vessels.

Created in 1979, WisDOT’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce. Applications are reviewed by the Harbor Advisory Council, which includes members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, UW Sea Grant, Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and alumni from the Great Lakes Maritime Research Institute.

LATEST STORIES