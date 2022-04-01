OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed a $7.77 million contract with Northeast Asphalt Inc. from Greenville, Wis. to improve 10.1 miles of WIS 32 from Trinity Church Road in the Village of Suring to County AA in the Town of Breed.

The WIS 32 bridge deck over the south branch of the Oconto River just north of County M in the Town of Suring will also be replaced.

WIS 32 will be closed at the bridge beginning April 11 until around Memorial Day.

Project Improvements

Town of Suring resurfacing location



Mill four inches and pave four inches of new asphalt

Increase paved shoulder width by 2 feet

Replace and repair culverts under WIS 32

Replace sidewalk curb ramps with better alignment

Spot repair or replacement of storm sewer and storm sewer structures

Replace guardrail and pavement marking

Construct a new deck surface on the rural bridge

Traffic Impacts

Bridge deck replacement

WIS 32 will be closed at the bridge over the South Branch of the Oconto River and no vehicles will be allowed pass

WIS 32 will be closed to through traffic between WIS 64 and County M

Use County Road M, WIS 55 and WIS 64 to rejoin WIS 32 for an alternate route

WIS 32 Resurfacing

WIS 32 will have lane closures and flagging operations for most of the construction

WIS 32 from Trinity Church Road to County M/R will be closed for two weeks in July or August

Temporary parking lane and sidewalk closures will occur in the Town of Suring for storm sewer, curb ramps, milling, and paving

For more information about the WIS 32 construction project in Oconto County, click here.