OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed a $7.77 million contract with Northeast Asphalt Inc. from Greenville, Wis. to improve 10.1 miles of WIS 32 from Trinity Church Road in the Village of Suring to County AA in the Town of Breed.
The WIS 32 bridge deck over the south branch of the Oconto River just north of County M in the Town of Suring will also be replaced.
WIS 32 will be closed at the bridge beginning April 11 until around Memorial Day.
Project Improvements
- Mill four inches and pave four inches of new asphalt
- Increase paved shoulder width by 2 feet
- Replace and repair culverts under WIS 32
- Replace sidewalk curb ramps with better alignment
- Spot repair or replacement of storm sewer and storm sewer structures
- Replace guardrail and pavement marking
- Construct a new deck surface on the rural bridge
Traffic Impacts
Bridge deck replacement
- WIS 32 will be closed at the bridge over the South Branch of the Oconto River and no vehicles will be allowed pass
- WIS 32 will be closed to through traffic between WIS 64 and County M
- Use County Road M, WIS 55 and WIS 64 to rejoin WIS 32 for an alternate route
WIS 32 Resurfacing
- WIS 32 will have lane closures and flagging operations for most of the construction
- WIS 32 from Trinity Church Road to County M/R will be closed for two weeks in July or August
- Temporary parking lane and sidewalk closures will occur in the Town of Suring for storm sewer, curb ramps, milling, and paving
For more information about the WIS 32 construction project in Oconto County, click here.