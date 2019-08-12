Gov. Evers approves improvement of WIS 32 bridge, work begins Monday

KRAKOW, Wis. (WFRV) — Work is set to begin on the replacement of the WIS 32 bridge over Pensaukee River in Oconto County Monday, August 19, following Governor Tony Ever’s approval of the bridge improvement.

A $918,921 contract was signed by Governor Evers Monday morning to replace the bridge in Krakow. The Wisconsin DOT says Pheifer Brothers Construction of Neenah is the prime contractor for the project, which is set to finish in November of this year.

WisDOT says WIS 32 will be closed and detoured during construction. Crews will replace the existing structure on WIS 32 over the river with a new bridge and retaining walls. The project will also replace a wing wall on a box culvert and conduct concrete surface repair on another box culvert.

Access to properties in the area will be maintained.

The detour for northbound WIS 32 will start at WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32. The detour for southbound WIS 32 will start at WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.

WisDOT says these detour routes are often for long-haul trucks, meaning local traffic may find shouter routes using local or county roads.

Officials say this project will improve safety by addressing current bridge deficiencies.