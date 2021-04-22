LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Gov. Evers approves WIS 42 improvements in Door County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.69 million contract to help improve almost ten miles of WIS 42 from Scandia Road to Wisconsin Bay Road in Door County.

According to officials, the construction will consist of milling and resurfacing the asphaltic lanes, shoulders and will add gravel to existing shoulders and pavement markings. The roadway will reportedly remain open during construction.

The project will start on Monday, April 26 and is scheduled to be completed in late June 2021.

Northeast Asphalt, Inc. of Green Bay is the Prime Contractor.

This project plans to help improve the pavement surface and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists.

Construction progress can be followed online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field