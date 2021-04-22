Gov. Evers approves WIS 42 improvements in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.69 million contract to help improve almost ten miles of WIS 42 from Scandia Road to Wisconsin Bay Road in Door County.

According to officials, the construction will consist of milling and resurfacing the asphaltic lanes, shoulders and will add gravel to existing shoulders and pavement markings. The roadway will reportedly remain open during construction.

The project will start on Monday, April 26 and is scheduled to be completed in late June 2021.

Northeast Asphalt, Inc. of Green Bay is the Prime Contractor.

This project plans to help improve the pavement surface and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists.

Construction progress can be followed online.