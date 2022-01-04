Gov. Evers asks residents to test their homes for radon, test kits available

FILE – Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Evers sits for a year-end interview with The Associated Press and says he will fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law and he would also oppose any effort to give election duties to the secretary of state. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month for Wisconsin residents in an attempt to get people to test their homes for radon.

Radon is an odorless radioactive gas that is naturally present in the ground and can enter buildings through their foundations. It can be measured with a test kit available from hardware stores and local public health agencies.

“About one out of every ten homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels. Any home, whether old, new, with or without a basement can have radon. Since you cannot smell, taste, or see radon, the only way to know if you have high radon levels is to test for it. Test kits are available to help protect you and your family from radon exposure,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

Officials say that radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke. An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are reportedly caused by radon. (According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General)

“Radon is found all over Wisconsin and testing for it is an easy, low-cost way to help save a life, or many lives,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) chief medical officer for community health.

Reduced-cost test kits can be found through Radon Information Centers (RIC) in Wisconsin and test kit promotions are reportedly happening throughout Jan.

The DHS and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources produced a video that provides more information about radon.