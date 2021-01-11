Gov. Evers authorizes mobilization of Wisconsin National Guard troops at state capitol in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday that he has authorized members of the Wisconsin National Guard to mobilize to state active duty to support safety and security efforts at the State Capitol in Madison.

The Office of the Governor says that the troops are part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice.

“Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”

Officials report that to protect operational security, the Wisconsin National Guard will not discuss troop numbers, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics, or procedures.