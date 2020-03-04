Gov. Evers authorizes Wisconsin to join lawsuit challenging border wall funding

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced that he has authorized Attorney General Josh Kaul to join Wisconsin with a coalition of 18 other states in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s illegal diversion of $3.8 billion taxpayer dollars for the construction of an unauthorized border wall.

In this lawsuit, the coalition argues that the court should again rule that the federal Department of Defense’s (DOD) diversion of already allocated funds to the construction of the border wall is an unconstitutional violation of Congress’s appropriation power.

“This diversion by the Trump Administration is a wasteful use of taxpayer dollars and neglects the needs of our state National Guard units,” said Gov. Evers. “There is simply no justification for the president’s continued desire to create a crisis at the border, and this move negatively impacts not only Wisconsin’s economy, but the safety of our communities.”

In February, the Trump Administration announced it would redirect funds that Congress appropriated to the DOD for resources and equipment for state National Guard units nationwide toward the construction of a border wall.

Wisconsin has much at stake in this lawsuit as the diversion would include over $100 million in funding for military equipment manufactured exclusively by Wisconsin companies. The diversion will also significantly impact the capacity and capability of state National Guard units across the country, including in Wisconsin and other plaintiff states. Military construction projects in plaintiff states also remain at risk of being defunded, including over $97 million for projects planned in Wisconsin alone.

“Wisconsin communities will suffer if funds are diverted from family-supporting jobs like those at Oshkosh Defense,” said Attorney General Kaul. “A strong economy and good-paying jobs are critical to keeping our communities safe and strong.”

Wisconsin joined the lawsuit as part of a coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.