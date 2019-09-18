Gov. Evers awards grants for projects targeting homelessness

Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn’t fault Republicans for not wanting to sign confidentiality agreements as requested by fellow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Evers told reporters that Republicans who stand in the way of Kaul settling lawsuits on behalf of the state need to figure out a resolution so Wisconsin does not lose millions of dollars in settlement money. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has announced 13 different agencies – including 5 in Northeast Wisconsin – will receive grants for projects to help people experiencing homelessness.

Gov. Evers, along with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joaquin Altoro and Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness Director Michael Basford, announced a total of $500,000 grants were awarded.

“Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity has been and continues to be among my administration’s top priorities,” says Gov. Evers. “We have to get to work on investing in programs and projects that can help us support folks who are homeless or experiencing housing insecurity across our state, and these grants are a critical first step.”

The grant awards are the result of a process that was started in June when the WHEDA Board of Directors approved making available to the Interagency Council $500,000 in statewide funding for programs that help people experiencing homelessness.

Funds will be distributed to the grantees as soon as contracts can be processed. Completion of the projects are expected within the next nine months, according to Gov. Evers’ office.

Here are area projects being awarded grant funds:

ADVOCAP will be awarded $100,000 to help purchase a building in Oshkosh for a permanent supportive housing project that will provide 13 units of housing.

Community Outreach Temporary Services will be awarded $70,000 for renovations and HVAC upgrades at their transitional housing facility in Appleton.

Newcap will be awarded $70,000 to help purchase a duplex in Brown County to provide two permanent supportive housing units.

Shawano Area Matthew 25 will receive $25,000 for rehabilitation and accessibility upgrades for their emergency shelter in Shawano.

House of Hope Green Bay will receive $16,500 for security upgrades at their emergency shelter in Green Bay.

Here are other projects statewide: