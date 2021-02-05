Gov. Evers’ budget proposal includes over $43 million focused on agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal includes more than $43 million in Wisconsin’s agriculture economy and farm families.
“Our agricultural industry is Wisconsin’s past and present, and it will be our future. Our proud farming history is core to our state’s culture and people, and Wisconsin farmers have carried and supported our state economy for generations,” says Gov. Evers.
The $43 million plan’s areas include:
- Expanding Local and International Market Opportunities
- Three-Pronged Plan to Bolster Local Meat Processing
- Promoting Agricultural Innovation & Farmer-Led Conservation
- Supporting Farmers’ Mental Health & Wellbeing
According to a release, the announced proposal builds on investments from the 2019-21 biennial budget.