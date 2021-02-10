Gov. Evers’ budget to have over $150 million for mental health, expand BadgerCare

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that his 2021-23 budget plans to invest over $150 million in mental services, as well as expanding BadgerCare

According to Gov. Evers, the budget will expand BadgerCare. Tens of thousands of uninsured Wisconsinites would be provided insurance coverage.

Evers also says that an estimated $634 million in state tax dollar savings would be produced biennially.

“Mental and behavioral healthcare is healthcare. Period. From our kids to our farmers, to veterans and those working to overcome substance use disorders, mental health support must be a priority for the health, safety, and well-being of our state,” says Gov. Evers.

More than $150 million is planned to be invested in the following:

Increasing Access to Care – More than $46 million over the biennium

Strengthening Student Mental Health Supports – More than $55 million over the biennium

Addressing Substance Use Disorders and the Opioid Crisis – More than $25 million over the biennium

Reforming Crisis Intervention & Emergency Detention – More than $25 million over the biennium

Additionally, the proposal includes a plan to expand healthcare accessibility, focused on those who live in areas with shortages of physicians and healthcare specialists. Evers’ Telehealth initiative will prevent insurers from denying coverage for telehealth services.

