(WFRV) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to call for a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature to discuss reproductive healthcare access in the state.

The special session called for by Gov. Evers will be held on June 22 and will be the 98th time the legislature has met for a special session since Wisconsin became a state in 1848.

According to a release, the plan for the session is to take up legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s abortion ban that originated in 1849, which provides no exceptions for abortion in the cases of rape or incest.

“This isn’t about politics – it’s about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing. There’s no time to sit around and wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Inaction has real consequences for all of us and the people who matter most to us.”

Wisconsin is one of several states with existing laws enacted before Roe V Wade became the law of the land. Laws that prohibit nearly all abortions, which could go back into effect if the historic supreme case gets overturned.

“Every single Wisconsinite should have the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make a reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them. And every single Wisconsinite should be able to make that deeply personal decision without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities.” Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers is joined by Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Senator Melissa Agard, and advocates from across Wisconsin in calling on the Legislature to urgently eliminate certain abortion prohibitions.