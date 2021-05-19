Gov. Evers calls special session to expand access to BadgerCare, invest in economy

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has called a special session to expand access to healthcare for residents.

The call is to expand BadgerCare and invest $1 billion in cost savings realized under the American Rescue Plan. This would invest money into Wisconsin’s economic recovery and kick off more than 50 projects and initiatives across the state. The bill would also transfer more than $151 million into the state’s budget for a “Rainy Day Fund.”

The American Rescue Plan provides additional and temporary fiscal incentives for states to adopt a provision by expanding Medicaid and under the plan, Wisconsin would save $1.6 billion by expanding BadgerCare.

This special session comes after Wisconsin officials recently learned the state will receive $700 million less under the American Rescue Plan than previously expected due to the state’s higher employment numbers.

The special session for the Wisconsin State Legislature is Tuesday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m.