Gov. Evers’ caregiving task force meets in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Earlier this year, Governor Tony Evers started a task force on caregiving in an effort to help those who care for family and friends.

Based on their research, the Caregivers Task Force has found that one in four Wisconsinites have been in a caregiving role and that 60% are also holding a job.

That task force met in Green Bay Monday to discuss better ways to support those providing care and making it affordable.

“We need to connect families to resources and supports. We need a better, higher quality and more people in the paid workforce so we have a big charge,” says Lisa Pugh, co-chair of the task force.

They also talked about ways to attract and retain the workforce for caregiving.