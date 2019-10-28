Gov. Evers creates Complete Count Committee with Executive Order 55

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #55, creating the Complete Count Committee for the upcoming census.

The committee will reportedly work to educate Wisconsinites of the importance of completing the 2020 census, develop outreach strategies to reach hard-to-count communities, and identify and reduce barriers that impede participating in the counting process.

“Ensuring a fair and accurate count in the 2020 census is essential to the future of our state, as it determines how more than $600 billion in federal funding will be distributed and how Wisconsin’s next electoral maps will be drawn,” says Gov. Evers. “At the end of the day, the census isn’t just a headcount — it’s about visibility, voice, and value. So we need to make sure every Wisconsinite is participating in the count and encouraging their family, friends, and neighbors to participate too.”

Gov. Evers’ Office says the US Census Bureau defines hard-to-count populations as children, immigrant and refugee communities, low-income families, renters and those who do not live in traditional housing, people of color, individuals with disabilities, and rural communities.

It is estimated that the hard-to-count population in Wisconsin is over 600,000 Wisconsinites.

The full Executive Order can be found here:

