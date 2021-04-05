Gov. Evers declares April 12-16 Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV) – April 12 through April 16 has been declared Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.

According to officials, there will be statewide tornado drills on April 15. Wisconsin reportedly averages 23 tornadoes annually, and during the 2020 season, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed 20 tornadoes in the state.

“Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are a frequent weather threat across the state each year, and it’s important that people know what to do when the skies darken and warnings are issued,” says Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.

Some tips that were given to stay safe from severe weather including:

Create an emergency plan and practice it.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather.

If you have a mobile device, make sure it is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Keep up to date on the daily forecast for your area.

Create an emergency kit for your home.

According to officials, the statewide tornado drill will happen at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on April 15. If there is severe weather on April 15 the drill will be pushed back to April 16. One change this year is the drill will not include a mock tornado warning issued as a live code test of the Emergency Alert System.

To view Gov. Evers’ proclamation regarding the Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week click here.