Gov. Evers declares July 22 as ‘Bucks in Six’ Day

(WFRV) – Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA Championship since 1971, Gov. Tony Evers has officially declared July 22 as ‘Bucks in Six’ Day.
Who would have thought that a Brandon Jennings uttering the now famous words back in 2013 would have lead to it becoming an actual day in Wisconsin?
Well, Gov. Evers announced the declaration ahead of the Bucks championship parade that is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
Jennings famously said ‘Bucks in Six’ when asked about his thoughts when facing the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks would end up getting swept in four games against the Heat.