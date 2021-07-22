Gov. Evers declares July 22 as ‘Bucks in Six’ Day

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

(WFRV) – Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA Championship since 1971, Gov. Tony Evers has officially declared July 22 as ‘Bucks in Six’ Day.

Who would have thought that a Brandon Jennings uttering the now famous words back in 2013 would have lead to it becoming an actual day in Wisconsin?

Well, Gov. Evers announced the declaration ahead of the Bucks championship parade that is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Jennings famously said ‘Bucks in Six’ when asked about his thoughts when facing the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks would end up getting swept in four games against the Heat.

