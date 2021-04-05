Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to wildfire conditions

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #110 declaring a State of Emergency in a response to the elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.

According to officials, the DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to the increased fire danger across Wisconsin.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” says Gov. Evers.

320 wildfires have already been reported in Wisconsin this year, and over 1,400 acres have been burned. Officials say there is an anticipated longer-than-average fire season this year due to the early snow melting around Wisconsin.

The Executive Order will reportedly assist Wisconsin in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas that need aerial fire suppression resources. The critical fire period in Wisconsin generally goes through May.

To view a copy of the Executive Order click here.

