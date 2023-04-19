(WFRV) – A state of emergency has been declared throughout Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers due to elevated flooding concerns following heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt.

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #194 on Tuesday due to flooding issues in several counties with the potential for more widespread flooding across the state on the way.

Above-normal temperatures lately have contributed to elevated water levels in bodies of water across Wisconsin, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage.

Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days. This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts. Gov. Tony Evers

The state of emergency declaration allows state agencies, including Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide assistance should it be requested by local authorities.