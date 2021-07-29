Gov. Evers declares statewide State of Emergency following severe storms

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #128 declaring a State of Emergency for Wisconsin following severe thunderstorms across Wisconsin.

Across the state, storms left a wake of downed trees and power lines which causes power outages as well as widespread damage. Ripon told its residents to be ‘cautious’ with water as power has been knocked out for the entire city.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers.

The order will help direct state agencies to help those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called for active duty to help provide assistance.

“I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need,” said Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #128 can be viewed in its entirety here.