Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary to retire, replacement announced

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers announced Friday that DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk is ending her 40-year long service working for Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Safety.

According to the Office of the Governor, Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk will retire later this month. Deb Standridge will reportedly take over the DHS deputy secretary role.

Standridge previously served as executive director of the state’s alternate care facility at State Fair Park. She also spent her career working in, improving and leading healthcare systems.

“I want to thank Governor Evers and Secretary-designee Timberlake for this opportunity to serve our state. I know we have both challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and I am ready to get to work serving the people of Wisconsin in this new role,” said Standridge.

Gov. Evers said Willems Van Dijk was an important part of Wisconsin’s response to the pandemic.

“Julie’s been an essential part of our state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not an overstatement to say her work and leadership have saved lives,” said Gov. Evers.

Willems Van Dijk’s last day will be September 10. Standridge will then start the following week.