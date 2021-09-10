Gov. Evers encourages participation in Day of Service & Remembrance, Orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Governor Tony Evers arrives to a ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers made it official Saturday, June 5, 2021, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature.(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States and the state of Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Friday until sunset on Sunday out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

On Friday Gov. Tony Evers signed an Order declaring September 11, 2021, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance.

“On the 20th anniversary, we reflect on the significance of this day and the effects that the attacks on 9/11 have had on our nation over the last two decades,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we honor and remember those who lost their lives, those whose lives were forever changed, and those heroic first responders who ran toward danger without second thought. I know that Wisconsinites will come together today, as they have each year, to mourn and remember the friends, family members, and neighbors lost, and reflect on this tragedy while calling upon our spirit of service, resilience, and community to let this day forever be defined not by terror but by our commitment to helping each other in times of great need.”

The Office of the Governor says members of its administration and staff will be participating in service events on Friday, as part of State Day of Service and Remembrance, and encourages all Wisconsinites who wish to participate in the State Day of Service to do so safely.

A list of potential volunteer opportunities can be found here, at the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, or at the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association websites.