Gov. Evers Executive Order: lowering prescription drug prices

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order creating a task force on reducing prescription drug prices in Wisconsin.

The Task Force will be gathering and analyzing data on development, pricing, distribution and purchasing of prescription drugs. They will also be looking at other states’ strategies in reducing prices and identifying ways to work with other states and the federal government.

Governor Evers commented in a release saying;

Picking up a medication shouldn’t break the bank, but it often does for our families and our seniors with the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs. Gov. Tony Evers (D) Wisconsin

You can read the full Executive Order below: