Gov. Evers, Feeding America to host virtual town hall about Pandemic-EBT school meal program

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic caused schools to close, which left many children without a consistent source of food – but that may change.

Wisconsin has been approved for Pandemic-EBT for the 2020-21 school year. The program was created last school year to reimburse children and families for missed free or reduced-price school meals.

This year, Pandemic-EBT will be offered to eligible children who missed meals due to going to school virtually or in a hybrid learning model.

Governor Tony Evers, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Department of Health Services will be hosting a virtual town hall on Friday to clear up misconceptions about how the program works and how to connect people with needed food.

For families that are enrolled in FoodShare, benefits will issue automatically, while others will need to fill out a short application. Pandemic-EBT benefits will vary from child to child, month to month due to classroom structures like virtual, hybrid or in person.

The benefits will be offered in three allotments to eligible children for the 2020-21 school year:

MONTHS COVEREDALLOTMENT DATE
August – November 2020End of March/Early April 2021
December 2020-March 2021End of May 2021
April – June 2021End of June 2021
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Local 5 will cover the virtual town hall Friday and will have more both on air and online.

