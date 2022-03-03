WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers highlighted several projects receiving funds in the Kenosha, Fond du Lac, and Green Bay communities Thursday.

Gov. Evers announced that more than $212.9 million has been awarded statewide through the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant program to address the needs of communities through long-term investments and economic recovery projects.

After his visits in Beloit, Milwaukee, and Madison last week and his stop in Rice Lake earlier this week, Gov. Evers talked about some of the details when he visited recipients at the following locations —

Fond du Lac

During his visit to Fond du Lac, the governor explained the city is set to receive a $3.6 million grant.

In addition, the governor said Menasha will receive a more than $2 million grant and Neenah will receive a more than $4.3 million grant.

Winnebago County is scheduled to get a more than $10 million grant to support an array of proposals that address local housing needs, improvements to a local senior care facility, and a comprehensive community redevelopment initiative.

Green Bay

While in Green Bay, the governor explained he highlighted some of the projects receiving funds, including a $5 million grant for the city of Green Bay to support new housing opportunities and a multi-purpose community development site, as well as a $4.7 million grant for Ashwaubenon to support the development of the Berkshire Ashwaubenon, an affordable housing initiative that will provide 75 new, affordable units.

Brown County will also receive a $15 million grant to redevelop facilities at the old Pulliam Power Plant site to allow for the long-awaited relocation of the C. Reiss coal piles.

Officials say the county has already committed to buying the Pulliam site with the help of a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Gov. Evers said relocating the coal will remove a barrier to neighborhood revitalization and a hazard to the environment and public health, improving air and water quality and overall quality of life for residents, while infrastructure improvements and updates at the site will provide a positive economic benefit to the area.

Kenosha

Officials said Kenosha is receiving a $15 million grant to develop an Innovation Center that will focus on support for entrepreneurs and startups and provide educational and training opportunities.

The governor explained Kenosha County will also receive a grant of more than $9.8 million for the relocation of the Kenosha County Job Center to ensure services are more accessible in the community.

“From Rice Lake to Kenosha, our Neighborhood Investment Fund is providing support to address a variety of community needs, and whether it’s affordable housing, area revitalization, or improving the access and delivery of public services, these projects will be transformational in the daily lives of the folks who call these neighborhoods home,” said Gov. Evers. “Over the last week, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with grant recipients all across the state, and the dedication, ingenuity, and passion folks have demonstrated through their creative proposals is proof that these grant dollars are building a foundation for a brighter future for Wisconsinites.”

A full list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the program website.