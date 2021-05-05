Gov. Evers grants 18 more pardons, total now at 192

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers has announced an additional 18 pardons has been granted, including four from Northeast Wisconsin.

According to officials, the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 9. Gov. Evers has granted 192 pardons to date.

“Today, I am granting 18 pardons to individuals who have not only worked hard and built careers for themselves and their families, but have given back to their communities by coaching youth sports, mentoring kids, or providing support to other families and neighbors,” says Gov. Evers.

Of the 18 pardons that Gov. Evers granted the following four were from Northeast Wisconsin:

Thomas Fritz Was in his early 20s when he grew an illegal substance in his backyard. He resides in Sheboygan.

James Jacob Was in his late 20s when he stole copper from the scrapyard where he worked to sell for his own gain to support his family. He has spent the last 25 years running his own small businesses and operates a bird sanctuary at his home in Crivitz.

Craig Wilson Was 30 when he began taking money from the insurance company where he worked. He began his own small businesses and has been involved with the school district in his community of Fond du Lac.

Brian Rosner Was 18 when he and his friends broke into a house to steal items and vandalize it. He mentors kids as a sports coach and lives with his family in Green Bay.



More information regarding the pardon process can be found on the Governor’s website.