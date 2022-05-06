(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has granted 49 pardons bringing the total pardons granted to 498.

The Office of the Governor shared Friday that to date, Gov. Evers has granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor.

“There is power in redemption and forgiveness, especially for folks who’ve been working to move beyond their past mistakes to be productive, positive members of their communities,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m grateful for being able to give a second chance to these individuals who’ve worked hard to do just that.”

Among the 49 people that were pardoned, nine of those individuals continue to reside in Northeast Wisconsin. Those individuals include:

Eric Asmus – Asmus was 20 years old when he entered his local high school’s construction site and stole tools and vandalized the property with a group of friends. About a year later, the group broke into a liquor store to steal beer and a concession stand to steal candy. Now 20 years later, he resides in Fond du Lac with his family.

For the full list of pardons granted, click here.