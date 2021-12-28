Gov. Evers grants another 30 pardons, has more than any Governor in contemporary history

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 30 partons which brings his total to 337 during his first three years in office.

According to officials, Gov. Evers has now granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any governor in contemporary history.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Nov. 12. Applications were then selected for Gov. Evers to review.

“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” said Gov. Evers.

Of the 30 people who were pardoned, there was one from Northeast Wisconsin:

Douglas Wynboom sold marijuana to an undercover officer. He lives in Kaukauna where he has remained committed to his employment since 1988.

More information about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.