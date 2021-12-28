Gov. Evers grants another 30 pardons, has more than any Governor in contemporary history

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 30 partons which brings his total to 337 during his first three years in office.
According to officials, Gov. Evers has now granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any governor in contemporary history.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Nov. 12. Applications were then selected for Gov. Evers to review.
“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” said Gov. Evers.
Of the 30 people who were pardoned, there was one from Northeast Wisconsin:
- Douglas Wynboom sold marijuana to an undercover officer. He lives in Kaukauna where he has remained committed to his employment since 1988.
More information about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.