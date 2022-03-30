APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced at a press conference in Appleton on Wednesday a $5 million investment to make telehealth services more accessible by strengthening child psychiatry telehealth services and creating neighborhood access points.

“Everybody knows that healthcare should not be a privilege only afforded to the healthy and wealthy. I am really glad to be making this investment so that we will build a healthier Wisconsin for tomorrow,” said Gov. Evers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports it will use half of the investment to create a new grant program for hospitals and health systems to expand child psychiatry telehealth services. Through the program, up to five one-year grants of around $500,000 will be awarded to hospitals and health systems across the state.

“The past two years have challenged our kids in more ways than we ever could have imagined, from the loss of a loved one to changes in routines and social connections. We know they are struggling perhaps now more than ever,” explained Gov. Evers.

The other half of the $5 million grant will be used to establish neighborhood telehealth access points. Some of those locations will be food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, long-term care facilities, community centers, and schools for people with limited access to technology.

Officials say one-year grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to several different providers across the state.

“This investment in telehealth services is critical, as telehealth can bridge the gaps between patients and providers by offering more flexibility and convenience in accessing healthcare, reducing the stigma and increasing the availability of mental and behavioral health services, and ensuring folks can meet with a healthcare professional no matter where they live,” said Gov. Evers.

Overall, the following is a breakdown of where the money will go:

