Gov. Evers issues executive order for flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington in 2019. A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of the ailing in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers formally issued on Sunday an executive order requiring both the U.S. and the state of Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the state until sunset on the date of interment in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to the Office of the Governor, on Friday, Evers had ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18 making it a formal executive order two days later.

Governor Evers shares, “Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss.”

