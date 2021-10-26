Gov. Evers makes stop at Oneida Behavioral Health Center to check in on substance abuse pilot program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday morning, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and State Health Department Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake made a stop at the Oneida Behavioral Health Center to check in on a pilot program aimed at addressing substance abuse issues.

“The pandemic’s been difficult for everybody,” Governor Evers said, “and it certainly has made substance abuse another top priority.”

Officials with the service provider gave a presentation on their substance abuse treatment program.

“They really had such a great compliment of all the services that people that are in recovery for substance abuse really need,” Secretary-designee Timberlake said, “the ability to connect substance abuse needs, and then all of the other family and social supports.”

The program the government officials were checking in on is called the “Hub and Spoke Model.”

The model refers to a program where community partners work as spokes to the main hub, connecting people struggling with substance abuse to resources.

Tehassi Hill, Chairman of the Oneida Nation, said that he hopes participating in the pilot program helps more people in the community receive the treatment they need.

“The accessibility, which has always been a problem, is hopefully addressed through this program,” he said.

Out of 17 applicants, Oneida Behavioral Health was chosen as one of three providers across the state to take part in the pilot program.

“We started out with one urban area, one tribal nation, and one rural area,” Governor Evers explained.

The two other providers selected for the program are The Family Health Center of Marshfield, located in Minocqua, and Wisconsin Community Services, located in Milwaukee.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Chairman Hill said of being selected for the pilot program, “and we’re really looking to have that programming grow in the community and create accessibility for those in the need.”

Governor Evers added that he hopes the pilot program will help contribute to a blueprint that will get this kind of programming set up across the state.

“Having these three sites in pretty dispersed parts of the state, and different groups of people that are being helped, I think we should come up with some really good ideas of what the plan should look like going forward,” he said.