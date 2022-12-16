WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced who will be Waupaca County’s District Attorney.

After Veronica Isherwood resigned, Evers announced Friday that Kat Turner would serve as Waupaca County’s next District Attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

“Kat Turner is an experienced attorney who is invested in and committed to the future of her community,” said Governor Evers. “Her dedication and integrity will make her an excellent district attorney for the people of Waupaca County.”

Turner is currently the assistant district attorney in the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office. She began her legal career with the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office in the state of Florida.

After moving to Wisconsin in 2011, she joined the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, first in Oshkosh and then later in Stevens Point.

Turner then joined the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office in February 2022, where she has prosecuted criminal and traffic matters.

“I have had professional contact with Attorney Kat Turner in her current role as assistant district attorney as well as a public defender,” said Chief Brian Hoelzel of the Waupaca Police Department. “She is highly competent, and Waupaca has benefitted from having her as an assistant district attorney. As the next district attorney, I know she will be a strong advocate for victims and the public while treating adversaries with fairness and respect. She will, no doubt, continue the high standards of ethics and positive relationships with our agency that we currently enjoy.”

Turner lives in Waupaca with her wife and children. She is active in professional and community organizations such as the Waupaca County Bar Association, the LGBT Bar Association, and the Waupaca Rotary Club.

“I am honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as district attorney for Waupaca County,” said Turner. “I look forward to growing partnerships with community stakeholders and law enforcement, building upon those established by the office. As I begin my new role as district attorney, I am committed to serving my neighbors in Waupaca County in pursuing justice.”

Click here for more information on the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.