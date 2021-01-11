Gov Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen US Capitol Police Officers

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 02: A Park Service employee lowers the U.S. flags on the grounds of the Washington Monument to half-staff, on October 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump ordered the flags on all federal buildings to fly at half-staff following the mass shooting that left more than 50 dead in Las […]

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that the flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two United States Capitol Police Officers.

According to a release, Evers has ordered the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations. This begins immediately and ends at sunset on Jan. 13.

This a sign of respect for United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

