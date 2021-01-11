Gov Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen US Capitol Police Officers

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that the flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two United States Capitol Police Officers.
According to a release, Evers has ordered the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations. This begins immediately and ends at sunset on Jan. 13.
This a sign of respect for United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.
