Gov Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen US Capitol Police Officers

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that the flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two United States Capitol Police Officers.

According to a release, Evers has ordered the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations. This begins immediately and ends at sunset on Jan. 13.

This a sign of respect for United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.