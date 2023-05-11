(WFRV) – Executive Order #199 has been signed by Gov. Tony Evers ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Wisconsin Deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

A release provided by the Office of the Governor states that Executive Order #199 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 12 in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Deputy Leising was sadly killed at the age of 29 in the line of duty on May 6 during a shootout with an alleged drunken driver.

Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day. The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing. Gov. Tony Evers

Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

Services for Deputy Leising will be held on Friday, May 12 in Hudson, Wisconsin.

A previous statement issued by Gov. Evers is available here.