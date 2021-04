FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers, in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, has ordered the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff.

According to officials this goes into affect immediately and will end at sunset on April 20.

The flags will be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin.

The flag at half-staff are in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Indianapolis.