Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff following Waukesha Parade tragedy

(WFRV) – As a mark of respect for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff on Monday.

The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, a live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. There currently have been at least five confirmed deaths and over 40 people are injured.

“Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” said Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #141 can be viewed online.