Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – As a mark of respect for Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff.

According to a release, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #98 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones.

Capt. Jones was a pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing out of Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison and passed away on Tues., Dec. 8, 2020, while participating in a routine training mission in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Capt. Jones was a decorated combat veteran, a selfless hero serving both at home and abroad, and a caring father, husband, and son. Our hearts break for his wife and kids and his family, and Kathy and I join the people of our state in offering our condolences. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We’re thinking of all of Capt. Jones’ loved ones and his fellow service members in the 115th Fighter Wing and the Wisconsin National Guard,” says Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #98 is effective at sunrise on Dec. 12, 2020, until sunset on Dec. 18, 2020.