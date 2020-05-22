1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day and is encouraging Wisconsinites to honor Memorial Day and pay tribute to our fallen heroes safely.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I would like to honor the members of our nation’s armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families and loved ones they left behind,” said Gov. Evers. “We owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in service of our country and our freedoms. Let us continue to honor their mark on history and our nation’s future.

“As we honor this weekend I encourage Wisconsinites to continue to follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services safety recommendations by catching up with family and friends virtually, maintaining six feet of distance from others, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, forgoing gatherings of people, and staying close to home and in your communities.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, May 25, until 12 p.m.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"