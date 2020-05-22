Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day and is encouraging Wisconsinites to honor Memorial Day and pay tribute to our fallen heroes safely.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I would like to honor the members of our nation’s armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families and loved ones they left behind,” said Gov. Evers. “We owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in service of our country and our freedoms. Let us continue to honor their mark on history and our nation’s future.

“As we honor this weekend I encourage Wisconsinites to continue to follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services safety recommendations by catching up with family and friends virtually, maintaining six feet of distance from others, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, forgoing gatherings of people, and staying close to home and in your communities.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, May 25, until 12 p.m.

