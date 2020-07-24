Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for recently identified Korean War Soldier, remains returning home for burial

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced that the flags of the U.S. and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 25, in honor of a recently identified Korean War Soldier whose remains have returned home for burial.

Army Cpl. Francis Rochon of Superior will be buried with full military honors on Saturday in Foxboro, Wisconsin. The Department of Defense positively identified his remains 70 years after his death.

“This is a great yet somber day,” said Gov. Evers. “We humbly remember Cpl. Rochon’s brave sacrifice to our nation and offer our condolences to his family as they now find closure after so many years and lay Cpl. Rochon to rest eternally in his home state and community.”

Rochon was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on September 1, 1950 after fierce fighting near Changnyeong, South Korea. The Army officially delcared Rochon deceased on December 31, 1953, and declared his remains non-recoverable on January 16, 1956.

Rochon’s unidentified remains were buried at a cemetery in South Korea in January 1951 and reinterred in 1956 to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. In 2018, Rochon was disinterred for possible identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Rochon’s remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Rochon will be buried at Summit Cemetery in Foxboro. His military awards include the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

Latest Stories