LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, DHS giving update on coronavirus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers is expected to participate in a media briefing to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. He will be joined by Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s Adjutant General; Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
The briefing comes hours after Gov. Evers tweeted that he would be issuing a ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday. He is expected to give more details during Monday’s briefing.
Related: “We’ll get through this together”: Favre, current Packers deliver social media messages
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing below at 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Evers’ order is expected to result in the temporary closure of non-essential businesses. During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Evers directed Sec. Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people. This resulted in the closure of hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.
Related: Are you an essential employee during the coronavirus pandemic?
In the same briefing, Gov. Evers stated that he didn’t believe a statewide shelter in place order was necessary, citing that he trusted Wisconsinsites to heed his previous orders to slow the spread of the virus.
Real-time tracking of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin, the United States, and Worldwide
More details regarding his latest order are expected to be revealed during this briefing.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?
LATEST STORIES
- Wisconsin milk plants prepare farms for potential of limited capacity
- LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, DHS giving update on coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Ken Pollock served in Vietnam as a tank commander with the Marines
- Gov. Evers to issue ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday: ‘Time is of the essence’
- Second confirmed case of COVID-19 within Wisconsin Department of Corrections