LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, DHS giving update on coronavirus in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, left, R-Lake Geneva, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers is expected to participate in a media briefing to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. He will be joined by Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s Adjutant General; Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

The briefing comes hours after Gov. Evers tweeted that he would be issuing a ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday. He is expected to give more details during Monday’s briefing.

Related: “We’ll get through this together”: Favre, current Packers deliver social media messages

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing below at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Evers’ order is expected to result in the temporary closure of non-essential businesses. During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Evers directed Sec. Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people. This resulted in the closure of hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.

Related: Are you an essential employee during the coronavirus pandemic?

In the same briefing, Gov. Evers stated that he didn’t believe a statewide shelter in place order was necessary, citing that he trusted Wisconsinsites to heed his previous orders to slow the spread of the virus.

Real-time tracking of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin, the United States, and Worldwide

More details regarding his latest order are expected to be revealed during this briefing.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

